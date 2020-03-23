Mosby, medical professionals ramp up calls for Maryland to release elderly and low-risk prisoners to stem coronavirus

Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, defense attorneys, medical professionals and others are asking Gov. Larry Hogan to release certain older, immuno-compromised and parole-eligible prisoners as the state continues to battle the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
The letter sent Monday calls on Hogan to release all prisoners who are 60 years old or older or who are medically vulnerable who have five years or less left on their prison sentence. The letter’s signers, which include the ACLU, Maryland Public Defender Paul DeWolfe and several Johns Hopkins professors, asks that a number of prisoners be released to probation services.
Others that the group said should be eligible include those who have been deemed low risk by the Department of Public Safety and Corrections and have two years or less remaining on their sentence. Women who have set prison terms should also be released to a probation sentence, the letter reads.
“We must address these populations if we are to avoid the spread of COVID-19 behind prison walls,” the letter reads. “Aside from demonstrating compassion to people in prison, this measure is consistent with measures needed to protect the state as a whole.”
A spokesman for the governor’s office did not reply to a request for comment Monday.
During a press conference on March 19, Hogan said of prisoners, “they’re safer where they are," even as calls to release some prisoners escalated.
The letter, signed also by the Charm City Care Connection and Healthcare for the Homeless advocacy groups, is just the latest salvo in an ongoing bid by advocacy groups to help reduce the prisoner population in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak. Last week the Amercian Civil Liberties Union sent a similar request Hogan before joining the latest letter.
Advocates have been pushing Maryland officials to reduce the state’s prison population amid the growing coronavirus outbreak, which has led the state to close down nonessential businesses.
Mosby has been particularly vocal. In a statement on Monday, she praised hogan for his “steadfast, courageous and decisive leadership” guiding the state through the first stages of the coronavirus.
"However, the same prevention-focused logic the Governor employed when ordering people to socially distance, work from home, and not gather in groups of more than ten, must also apply to corrections personnel and inmates in prisons and jails,” Mosby said. "The broader community is under threat and a more comprehensive strategy is needed to protect the lives of our community at large.”
As of Monday, the state has at least 288 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Hogan has not responded to any of the calls for release or unveiled any measures to release lower risk prisoners from state facilities. Last week Mosby announced her office will stop prosecuting lower level offenses like drug possession and prostitution.
Other prison systems have moved to reduce their populations so as to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus among inmates and staff. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said 23 inmates were set to be released Sunday and that 200 more were being reviewed for potential release, according to U.S. News and World Report.
Patrick Moran, president of AFSCME Council 3 which represents some prison employees, said inmates at Maryland’s prisons are still being fed in large groups inside a dining hall.
The ACLU, Maryland Public Defender’s Office and a number of advocacy groups sent the governor a letter last Wednesday asking for similar measures.
Melissa Rothstein, spokeswoman for the state’s Public Defender’s Office, wrote in an email Monday that “there are more than 1,100 inmates over the age of 60 who are currently eligible for parole.”
“The Governor and Parole Commission can, and should, use their authorize [authority] to provide for their immediate release,” Rothstein wrote. “The Parole Commission can also expedite release for people whose sentences will soon expire, and the Governor can use his clemency power to protect vulnerable inmates.”
In addition to releasing prisoners, the group is also requesting that the state take additional steps to regulate Maryland’s prison facilities, including, providing sanitizing wipes at phone stations to reduce person-to-person transmission.
The group also asked that inmates should, When feasible, be provided “30-day supplies of medications to reduce contact and staff workload.” It petitioned for lower density in prison yards, more access to showers for prisoners and asked that inmates who are “deemed medically high risk” be placed in single cells.