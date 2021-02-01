Maryland reports 1,163 new coronavirus cases and 27 deaths, including third child under 10

Black people represent about 31% of all Marylanders and 35% of the state’s COVID-19 fatalities for which the patient’s race was known. But Black people have received only 13% of the vaccines for which the patient’s race was known. White people make up about 59% of the population and 51% of the confirmed deaths. But more white people have received their first shots — 289,716 — than all other racial groups combined.