Michele’s Granola expands production in Timonium to meet growing demand during pandemic

Timonium-based Michele’s Granola is expanding production capacity to meet growing demand both online and from grocery stores during the coronavirus pandemic.
The all-natural cereal maker, which bakes about 21,000 pounds of small batch granola and muesli cereal a week, plans to add 10 full-time workers to its 40-person facility.
Orders from supermarkets have jumped 50% since March as consumers increased grocery store purchases after the arrival of COVID-19, the manufacturer said Tuesday. At a peak reached since March, online orders quadrupled.
The manufacturer added a second shift to meet demand and allow for greater physical distancing.
“I am grateful that during such an uncertain time, demand for our handmade products continues to grow, and we are able to create job opportunities for Marylanders as a result,” said Michele Tsucalas, founder and owner, in the announcement.
Tsucalas started the brand in 2006. The company was growing before the pandemic and expanded distribution last year to Whole Foods Market nationwide. It now sells products at more than 1,000 retailers and food service facilities and on Amazon.
The company is looking for a shift supervisor and for workers with commercial kitchen or manufacturing experience for full-time production jobs in baking and packaging granola. It operates three shifts five days a week.
Candidates can apply on the company’s website. The brand donates 1% of all sales to nonprofits with a food-based mission.