Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore to expand hospital amid coronavirus outbreak

As Maryland braces for a possible patient surge related to the global coronavirus outbreak, Mercy Medical Center in downtown Baltimore received state approval to add a 32-bed unit on the hospital’s 17th floor for acute care patient treatment, the hospital announced Wednesday.
The $12.5 million project will begin immediately, the hospital said, and it expects to finish construction in 75 days.
Mercy currently has about 173 acute care beds, according to data from fiscal year 2018, which can accommodate those having emergency procedures as well as pediatric, psychiatric and obstetric patients.
Mercy’s expanded hospital floor follows commitments from Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and his administration to add as many as 6,000 beds to address needs during the coronavirus crisis. The new virus has wreaked physical and economic havoc across the world as institutions such as schools, places of worship and restaurants have closed in an attempt to slow the spread of the highly contagious illness known as COVID-19.
There have been more than 185,000 confirmed cases and more than 7,300 deaths globally. No vaccine or treatment regimen exists.
While the Maryland Hospital Association and state health officials have said 6,000 beds likely will not be required due to Hogan’s aggressive social distancing orders, the Republican governor’s statements during several media appearances on cable news networks Wednesday indicated otherwise.
“We don’t have time to wait,” he said during a morning interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” regarding expanding the state’s healthcare capacity.
He added that his administration has looked into opening closed hospital facilities and working with the National Guard and the private sector to produce more beds and staff to attend to a possible surge in patients.
Perhaps the first hospital to announce a significant addition amid the coronavirus outbreak, Mercy will construct the expansion on the 17th floor at its Mary Catherine Bunting Center, which opened on St. Paul Street in 2010.
Other hospitals, such as the Greater Baltimore Medical Center and those in the University of Maryland Medical System, have instead pitched temperature controlled tents in which they could quickly add extra beds for patients in the event of a surge.
“Mercy is committed to doing everything we can to serve our community and create additional capacity to provide critical health services during this crisis,” said Thomas R. Mullen, president and CEO of Mercy Health Services, in a statement. “This project is a major investment during a time of great uncertainty but it’s the right thing to do and will be essential to address the potential surge in patients in need of hospitalization in the future as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The hospital said it has partnered with Whiting-Turner Contracting Co., based in Towson, on the project. The giant construction firm will provide short-term financing to allow the project to move forward as quickly as possible, Mercy said.
“Mercy and Whiting-Turner teams are immediately mobilizing together to begin construction,” said Timothy J. Regan, Whiting-Turner’s president & CEO. “As a Maryland company, we understand the crucial need to expand acute care hospital capacity during this emergency for the people of Maryland.”
The construction moved forward after the Maryland Health Care Commission granted Mercy an emergency certificate of need, the hospital said.