‘Nothing like anything we’ve had to face’: Maryland prepares for a strange summer, shaped by coronavirus

“When we think about what we’re going through day to day, there’s a sense of uncertainty,” said Keith Huxen, senior director of research and history at The National WWII Museum in New Orleans. “What’s going to happen next? Nobody knows. ... You could generally follow the course of the war just like you can sort of generally follow the efforts being made to combat COVID-19. But nobody knows when this is going to be over. The other similarity, of course, is that this virus is killing people.”