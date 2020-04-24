‘Under no circumstances’ should you ingest, inject disinfectant, Maryland officials say after Trump comments

Maryland emergency officials warned Marylanders on Friday not to inject or ingest disinfectant after receiving several calls from people with questions about its use.
The Maryland Emergency Management Agency issued the warning on social media shortly after President Donald Trump suggested doctors could study whether disinfectants could be injected or ingested to fight coronavirus.
Health officials have pushed back heavily on Trump’s statement Friday.
“This is a reminder that under no circumstances should any disinfectant product be administered into the body through injection, ingestion or any other route,” MDEMA officials said in the statement.
Mike Ricci, a spokesman for Gov. Larry Hogan’s administration, said the state’s hotline received more than 100 calls about disinfectant.