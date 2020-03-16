Here’s where Baltimore-area students can find a free meal while schools are closed

Baltimore-area school districts, governments and nonprofits will supply free meals to students in need while schools are closed.
Most sites are providing grab-and-go meals for students 18 and under, or for students with disabilities who are older than 18. Most sites will be open weekdays beginning March 16, though some will begin on March 17.
Here’s where meals can be picked up in Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Anne Arundel County, Carroll County, Harford County and Howard County.
Baltimore City
Eight city school sites will distribute grab-and-go meals weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. beginning Monday:
Alexander Hamilton Elementary School —800 Poplar Grove St.
Arlington Elementary School — 3705 W Rogers Ave.
Beechfield Elementary/Middle School — 301 S Beechfield Ave.
The Historic Cherry Hill Elementary/Middle School — 801 Bridgeview Rd.
John Ruhrah Elementary/Middle School — 6820 Fait Ave.
Paul Laurence Dunbar High School — 1400 Orleans St.
Sinclair Lane Elementary School — 3880 Sinclair Ln.
Yorkwood Elementary School — 5931 Yorkwood Rd.
The Baltimore City Recreation and Parks Department will serve meals weekdays from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at most of the city’s 44 recreations centers.
Bentalou — 222 N. Bentalou St.
Cahill Performing Arts Center — 4001 Clifton Ave.
Carroll F. Cook — 5061 E. Eager St.
C.C. Jackson — 4910 Park Heights Ave.
Cecil Kirk — 909 E. 22nd Street
Chick Webb — 623 Eden St.
Coldstream — 1401 Fillmore St.
Collington Square — 1409 Collington Ave.
Curtis Bay — 1630 Filbert St.
DeWees — 5501 Ivanhoe Rd.
Edgewood-Lyndhurst — 835 Allendale St.
Ella Bailey — 100 E. Heath Street
Farring-Baybrook — 4501 Farring Ct.
Fred B. Leidig — 301 South Beechfield Ave.
Gardenville — 4517 Hazelwood Ave.
Greenmount — 2304 Greenmount Ave.
Herring Run — 5001 Sinclair Lane
James D. Gross — 4600 Lanier Ave.
James McHenry — 911 Hollins St.
Lillian Jones — 1310 N. Stricker St.
Lakeland — 2921 Stranden Rd.
Locust Point — 1627 E. Fort Ave.
Madison Square — 1400 E. Biddle St.
Mary E. Rodman — 3600 W. Mulberry St.
Medfield — 1501 Woodheights Ave.
Mora Crossman (currently Located at Joseph Lee Park) — 5900 E Pratt St.
Morrell Park — 2651 Tolley St.
Mount Royal — 120 W. Mosher St.
Northwood — 1517 Winford Rd.
Oliver — 1600 N. Spring St.
Parkview — 2610 Francis St.
Patapsco/Cherry Hill — 844 Roundview Rd.
Rita Church Community Center at Clifton Park — 2101 St. Lo Drive
Robert C. Marshall — 1201 Pennsylvania Ave.
Roosevelt — 1221 W. 36th St.
Samuel F.B. Morse — 424 S. Pulaski St.
Solo Gibbs — 1044 Leadenhall St.
Virginia S. Baker at Patterson Park — 2601 E. Baltimore St.
Woodhome — 7310 Moyer Ave.
Baltimore County
Baltimore County school will be serving grab-and-go meals weekdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at schools around the county beginning March 16th.
Arbutus Elementary School — 1300 Sulphur Spring Rd, Baltimore
Baltimore Highlands Elementary School — 4200 Annapolis Rd, Halethorpe
Battle Grove Elementary School — 7828 St Patricia Ln, Baltimore
Chesapeake High School — 1801 Turkey Point Rd, Essex
Deep Creek Middle School — 1000 S Marlyn Ave, Essex
Deer Park Middle School — 9830 Winands Rd, Randallstown
Dundalk Elementary School — 2717 Playfield St, Dundalk
Dundalk High School — 1901 Delvale Ave, Baltimore
Elmwood Elementary School — 531 Dale Ave, Baltimore
Featherbed Lane Elementary School — 6700 Richardson Rd, Gwynn Oak
Glyndon Elementary School — 445 Glyndon Dr, Reisterstown
Halstead Academy — 1111 Halstead Rd, Parkville
Hawthorne Elementary School — 125 Kingston Rd, Baltimore
Johnnycake Elementary School — 5910 Craigmont Rd, Baltimore
Lansdowne High School — 3800 Hollins Ferry Rd, Lansdowne
Logan Elementary School — 7601 Dunmanway, Dundalk
Middle River Middle School — 800 Middle River Rd, Middle River
Milbrook Elementary School — 4300 Crest Heights Rd, Baltimore
New Town High School — 4931 New Town Blvd, Owings Mills
Oakleigh Elementary School — 1900 White Oak Ave, Parkville
Owings Mills Elementary School — 10824 Reisterstown Rd, Owings Mills
Padonia Elementary School — 9834 Greenside Dr, Cockeysville
Parkville High School — 2600 Putty Hill Ave, Baltimore
Pleasant Plains Elementary School — 8300 Pleasant Plains Rd, Towson
Riverview Elementary School — 3298 Kessler Rd, Halethorpe
Sandy Plains Elementary School — 8330 Kavanagh Rd, Baltimore
Scotts Branch Elementary School — 8220 Tawnmoore Rd, Windsor Mill
Stemmers Run Middle School — 201 Stemmers Run Rd, Essex
Sussex Elementary School — 515 S Woodward Dr, Essex
Westchester Elementary School — 2300 Old Frederick Rd, Catonsville
Winfield Elementary School — 8300 Carlson Ln #1309, Windsor Mill
Woodlawn Middle School — 3033 St Lukes Ln, Baltimore
The Baltimore County Department of Recreation and Parks is also serving grab-and-go meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at several sites.
Arbutus Community Center — 865 Sulphur Spring Road, Arbutus
Cockeysville PAL Center — 9836 Greenside Drive Cockeysville
Dundalk PAL Center — 15 Commerce Place Dundalk
Hillendale PAL Center — 1111 Halstead Road Baltimore
Mars Estates PAL Center — 1498 East Homberg Avenue Baltimore
Scotts Branch PAL Center — 3651 Rolling Road Baltimore
Shady Spring PAL Center — 8876 Goldenwood Road Baltimore
Winfield PAL Center — 8304 Carlson Lane Baltimore
Woodmoor PAL Center — 7111 Croydon Road Baltimore
Anne Arundel County
Anne Arundel County Schools will be serving grab-and-go meals and a snack to students weekdays from noon to 12:30 at 31 county schools.
Annapolis High — 2700 Riva Rd, Annapolis
Annapolis Middle — 1399 Forest Dr, Annapolis
Bates Middle — 701 Chase St, Annapolis
Belle Grove Elementary — 4502 Belle Grove Rd., Brooklyn
Brooklyn Park Elementary — 200 14th Ave, Baltimore,
Brooklyn Park Middle — 200 Hammonds Ln, Brooklyn
Carrie Weedon Early Education Center — 911 Galesville Rd, Galesville
Eastport Elementary — 420 5th St, Annapolis
Freetown Elementary — 7904 Freetown Rd, Glen Burnie
George Cromwell Elementary — 221 Olen Dr, Glen Burnie
Georgetown East Elementary — 111 Dogwood Rd, Annapolis
Germantown Elementary — 200 Windell Ave, Annapolis
Glen Burnie High — 7550 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Glen Burnie
Glen Burnie Park Elementary — 500 Marlboro Rd, Glen Burnie
Glendale Elementary — 105 Carroll Rd, Glen Burnie
Lothian Elementary — 5175 Solomons Island Rd, Lothian
MacArthur Middle — 3500 Rockenbach Rd, Fort Meade
Marley Elementary — 715 Cooper Rd, Glen Burnie
Meade Heights Elementary — 1925 Reece Rd, Fort Meade
Meade Middle — 1103 26th St, Fort Meade
Mills-Parole Elementary — 1 George and Marion Phelps Ln, Annapolis
North County High — 10 E 1st Ave, Glen Burnie
North Glen Elementary — 615 W Furnace Branch Rd, Glen Burnie
Old Mill Middle North — 610 Patriot Ln, Millersville
Park Elementary — 201 E 11th Ave, Brooklyn Park
Point Pleasant Elementary — 1035 Dumbarton Rd, Glen Burnie
Rippling Woods Elementary — 530 Nolfield Dr, Glen Burnie
Southgate Elementary — 290 Shetlands Ln, Glen Burnie
Tyler Heights Elementary — 200 Janwall St, Annapolis
Van Bokkelen Elementary — 1140 Reece Rd, Severn
Woodside Elementary — 160 Funke Rd, Glen Burnie
In addition, the district’s mobile meal truck will be delivering weekdays at these locations and times:
Annapolis Gardens, 1845 Bowman Court, Annapolis, 10:45 to 11:00 a.m.
Admiral Farragut, 205 Boxwood Road at Boxwood Court, Annapolis 1:15 to 1:30 p.m.
Brock Bridge Elementary — 405 Brock Bridge Rd, Laurel 12:25 to 12:40 p.m.
Bywater Community, 1901 Copeland Street, Annapolis 11:15 to 11:30 a.m.
Congregation Kneseth Israel, 1125 Spa Road, Annapolis 12:45 to 1:00 p.m.
Cedar Morris, 351 Arundel Corporation Road, Glen Burnie 11:00 to 11:15 a.m.
Woodside Gardens, 701 Newtowne Drive, Annapolis 11:45 a.m. to noon
Heritage Hill, 6399 Continental Drive & Heritage Hill Drive, Glen Burnie noon to 12:15 p.m.
Hilltop Village, 2 Heritage Court, Annapolis 12:15 to 12:30 p.m.
Maryland City Elementary — 3359 Crumpton St, Laurel 12:50 to 1:05 p.m.
Maryland City at Russett Community Library, 3501 Russett Common, Laurel noon to 12:15 p.m.
Maryland Manor, 1500 Berkley Court, Harwood 10:50 to 11:05 a.m.
Meade Village, 1710 Meade Village Circle, Severn noon to 12:15 p.m.
Patuxent Mobile, 121 Patuxent Mobile Estate, Lothian 11:45 a.m. to noon
Pioneer City, 8443 Pioneer Drive, Severn 11:00 to 11:15 a.m.
Pumphrey Center, 5757 Belle Grove Road, Baltimore 12:35 to 12:50 p.m.
Rio Vista, 900 Margarita Street, Lothian 11:20 to 11:35 a.m.
Spring Meadows, 8311 Still Meadows Drive, Severn 11:20 to 11:35 a.m.
Still Meadows, 8201 Averill Court, Severn 11:40 to 11:55 a.m.
Wayson Woods, 125 Main Street, Lothian 12:15 to 12:30 p.m.
The Willows Apartments, 116 Warwickshire Lane at Harris & Allen Road, Glen Burnie 11:30 to 11:45 a.m.
Carroll County
Carroll County schools will distribute meals on weekdays at these sites and times:
Taneytown Elementary School — 100 Kings Drive, Taneytown 10 a.m. to noon
Robert Moton Elementary School — 1413 Washington Road, Westminster 10 a.m. to noon
Wm. Winchester Elementary School — 70 Monroe Street, Westminster 10 a.m. to noon
Bishop Garth Park and Food Van Stop Distribution, Corner of Center Street and Bishop Street, Westminster noon to 12:30 p.m.
Dutterer Park Food Van Stop Distribution — Dutterer Way, Westminster 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Immanuel Lutheran Church Parking Lot Pick up (immediately across from Manchester Elementary School) — 3184 Church St., Manchester 10 a.m. to noon
South Carroll High School — 1300 W. Old Liberty Road, Sykesville 10 a.m. to noon
Harford County
Harford County school are providing meals on weekdays between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at these sites beginning on March 17th:
Aberdeen Middle School — 111 Mt Royal Ave, Aberdeen
Affinty Old Post Apartments — 101 Hanover St, Aberdeen
Church Creek Elementary School — 4299 Church Creek Rd, Belcamp
Edgewood High School — 2415 Willoughby Beach Rd, Edgewood
Edgewood Elementary School — 2100 Cedar Dr, Edgewood
George D. Lisby Elementary School — 810 Edmund St, Aberdeen
Hall’s Cross Roads Elementary School — 203 E Bel Air Ave, Aberdeen
Havre de Grace Elementary School — 600 S Juniata St, Havre de Grace
Havre de Grace Middle School — 401 Lewis Ln, Havre de Grace
Joppatowne Elementary School — 407 Trimble Rd, Joppa
Playground off Ashton Lane Abingdon
Perrywood Gardens Apartments — 301 Mayberry Dr, Aberdeen
Riverside Elementary School — 211 Stillmeadow Dr, Joppa, MD 21085
Howard County
Howard County is providing grab-and-go meals at county schools as well as off-campus sites beginning March 17th. Meals are available weekdays from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Bushy Park Elementary School parking lot — 14601 Carrs Mill Road, Glenwood
Cradlerock Elementary School/Lake Elkhorn Middle School — 6680 Cradlerock Way, Columbia
Ducketts Lane Elementary School parking lot — 6501 Ducketts Lane, Elkridge
Forest Ridge Apartments — 5890 Stevens Forest Road, Columbia
Howard High School — 8700 Old Annapolis Road, Ellicott City
Laurel Woods Elementary School parking lot — 9250 North Laurel Road, Laurel
Monarch Mills Apartments — 7600 Monarch Mills Way, Columbia
Oakland Mills Middle School — 9540 Kilimanjaro Road, Columbia
Swansfield Elementary School — 5610 Cedar Lane, Columbia
Want to be added to this list? Email joconnor@baltsun.com.