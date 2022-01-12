Maryland Department of Health confirms ransomware attack crippled its systems last month

A ransomware attack at The Maryland Department of Health crippled its systems last month and forced many of its services offline, the state agency confirmed Wednesday.
For weeks, the department described the event as a “network security breach” and offered few other details about the nature of the incident. Services ranging from the reporting of daily COVID-19 surveillance data to basic local health department functions were rendered unavailable, and officials declined to say definitively when such operations would be restored.
Due to an ongoing investigation, health department officials said they still can’t say much. They said employees noticed a downed server Dec. 4 and immediately took action, preventing unauthorized access or the acquisition of sensitive information.
“At this time we cannot speak to the motive or motives of the threat actor,” said chief information security officer Chip Stewart during a Wednesday briefing with members of the media. “That said, both law enforcement and cybersecurity authorities have observed that health and hospital systems are increasingly being targeted by malicious actors during the pandemic.”
The attack came right as the new COVID-19 omicron variant began circulating in Maryland. Without the daily COVID metrics, public health experts, hospital leaders and state residents only had a fuzzy picture of the new strain’s grasp.
It also followed several other such attack on state entities in recent years, including at Greater Baltimore Medical Center, the University of Maryland, Baltimore, Baltimore City government and Baltimore County Public Schools. Cybersecurity experts said it points to a growing sophistication of threat actors as more services turn digital, with every state and city vulnerable.
