Hunt Valley-based McCormick & Co. sees sales boost amid coronavirus pandemic

The company “is swiftly working to add capacity, which we think will continue to negatively impact margins" in the fourth quarter, Arun Sundaram, an analyst with CFRA Research, said in a report Tuesday. “The good news is that [McCormick] notes consumers are accelerating the use of spices, seasonings, and condiments as the pandemic has progressed, a hopeful sign that this growth can stick in a post-pandemic world.”