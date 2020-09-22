Baltimore Mayor’s Christmas Parade called off for 2020 due to coronavirus

The 48th annual Baltimore Mayor’s Christmas Parade has been canceled due to coronavirus-related concerns, said Tom Kerr, the parade’s chairman.
“Health was the main thing,” Kerr said. “Hopefully, everything will be somewhat back to normal for next year and we can have a great one.”
The approximately 2.5 mile parade, originally scheduled for Dec. 6 in Baltimore’s Hampden neighborhood, has drawn tens of thousands of onlookers.
There was also uncertainty about whether the parade was going to receive the proper permits, Kerr said, and it would be awhile before the city could give word on the permits.
Even with some groups set up for the parade, including three or four bands coming from out of state, waiting to make a call on the parade was no longer an option, he said. The parade wasn’t able to secure any high school bands to play and didn’t have “too many” participants, Kerr added.
“It was a situation where we would have had half a parade at best,” Kerr said. “We just didn’t feel like we were going to put on something that wasn’t up to par.”