Maryland reports 244 new coronavirus cases, 17 more deaths

Maryland health officials reported 244 new cases of the coronavirus and 17 more deaths Sunday.
State officials have now reported a total of 458,292 cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, since March 2020. In addition, 8,816 people have now died due to the disease or complications from it.
Currently, 454 people in Maryland are hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19, according to the Maryland Department of Health. The statewide seven-day average positivity rate is now at 2.03%.
This story will be updated.