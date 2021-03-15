Under pressure to improve equity, Maryland’s mass COVID vaccine sites to set aside appointments for nearby residents

Under pressure to improve striking disparities in Maryland’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Monday that the state-run mass vaccination sites will set aside thousands of appointments per week for residents of Baltimore, Prince George’s County and other jurisdictions where such clinics are located.
The M&T Bank Stadium site in Baltimore, the Regency Furniture Stadium site in Waldorf, the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center in Salisbury, the Hagerstown Premium Outlets site in Western Maryland, and Six Flags America in Bowie will each set aside 2,100 “priority appointments per week,” the governor said in a news release.
Priority appointments for those sites can be booked using both state and local online pre-registration lists or calling the state’s call center. The release did not say what percentage of each site’s total appointments the 2,100-per-week represents.
“As we continue to ramp up the capacity of our mass vaccination sites, we are also focusing on ensuring equitable access for Marylanders,” Hogan said in a statement. “Using both our call center and text-based outreach, we are working with local health departments to get shots into arms of our most vulnerable populations.”
The 2,100 appointments a week represent “minimum allotments,” and the numbers could increase “as supply allows,” the governor’s announcement said.
Hogan drew outrage in Baltimore last month by saying the city had received more vaccines than it was “entitled to,” despite most going to hospitals and first responders; the city ranking third from last among the state’s 24 jurisdictions for the percent of its population inoculated; and white people significantly outpacing Black residents in coronavirus vaccine doses received.
The Republican governor’s Vaccine Equity Task Force, which is pushing to address the issues, has sought out religious leaders and other community partners to help get vaccines out into hard-hit neighborhoods.
Designating more mass vaccination site appointments for nearby residents is the latest push in that effort.
The M&T Bank Stadium site’s local appointments will be set aside for Baltimore City residents. It will join the equity efforts of the city’s other state-run mass vaccination site, the Baltimore Convention Center, which the governor announced on March 1 would give “as many appointments as possible” to people from the most disadvantaged neighborhoods of the city.
The Regency Furniture Stadium ones will be distributed to residents of Charles, Calvert, and St. Mary’s counties.
The Wicomico Youth and Civic Center site, which opens Thursday, will set aside the local appointments for residents of Wicomico, Worcester, Somerset, and Dorchester counties.
The Hagerstown Premium Outlets site, which opens March 25, will distribute the local appointments to residents of Washington, Allegany, and Garrett counties.
The priority appointments at Six Flags in Prince George’s County, the second-most populous and hardest-hit county of the state during the pandemic, were announced last week through a partnership with the county. They will be set aside for county residents.
While Six Flags received most of the state’s initial mass-vaccination site doses, most of the first appointments at the drive-through site were snapped up by residents of more affluent Montgomery and Howard counties.
The state remains in Phase 1 of its rollout, which is supposed to limit vaccines to those eligible, including people older than 65, first responders, health care workers and a number of other priority groups. The state has acknowledged that a lack of eligibility checks at mass vaccination sites has been a “double-edged sword,” a possible benefit for some of the state’s most at-risk residents, but also for those exploiting the system.
Maryland residents eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine can now preregister for an immunization appointment at one of the state’s five regional mass vaccination sites by putting their information into one online portal. They may also pre-register by phone through the state’s COVID-19 vaccination support center at 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829).
Latest Coronavirus
This article will be updated.