Maryland is shutting down most mass COVID vaccine sites. Here’s when each location will close.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan laid out Thursday a phased closing schedule for most of the state’s mass COVID vaccination clinics as demand at those sites wanes.
Here’s a look at the closing dates for each immunization site, some of which may continue operations by local authorities:
Ripken Stadium in Aberdeen
The mass vaccination clinic at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium in Harford County already stopped dishing out first doses. The state will continue to assist in doling out second doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine and single-shot inoculations made by Johnson & Johnson until June 19.
Annapolis
The state will cease doing first doses at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium June 12 and will continue second shots until July 3.
Hogan’s office said the single-dose vaccines will be available at the mass immunization clinic in Annapolis from June 4 to July 3.
M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore
The clinic at M&T Bank Stadium, home of the Ravens, will administer first doses until June 10. It will continue jabbing second shots into arms until July 2. Single-dose Johnson & Johnson doses are not available at this site.
Columbia
After June 12, the state will no longer distribute first doses at The Mall in Columbia. It will continue second shots until July 3.
The single-shot vaccine will be available from June 4 through July 3.
Hagerstown
Like the state site at Ripken Stadium, the clinic at the Hagerstown Premium outlets has already stopped giving out first doses.
Hogan’s office said the state will continue administering second doses and single-shot vaccines until June 5, at which point the clinic will move to Meritus Hospital.
Greenbelt Metro Station
Run by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, this site already closed.
Salisbury
The state has already stopped doing first doses at the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center. It will continue second doses until June 19, with the single-shot vaccine on offer until the same date.
Six Flags in Upper Marlboro
The first mass vaccination clinic erected by the state will be the last to cease operations.
Maryland’s site at the Six Flags America theme park will continue preliminary shots until June 26 and will follow up with second shots through July 17.
Johnson & Johnson’s product will be available June 8 through July 3.
Waldorf
As of May 30, the state hasn’t been administering first doses at this site in Charles County. Second doses and single-shot vaccines will continue until June 24.
Timonium, Germantown and Baltimore Convention Center Field Hospital:
The state has not yet identified closing dates for these sites in Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Montgomery County.