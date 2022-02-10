Maryland Gov. Hogan urges State Board of Education to rescind school mask mandate, citing improving COVID metrics

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan urged the State Board of Education to rescind its school masking policy in light of recent improving health metrics following a COVID-19 surge tied to the omicron variant.
In a letter delivered Thursday, the Republican governor cited the widespread availability of vaccines and improvements in the state’s COVID-19 health metrics this month. The state’s 7-day positivity rate was 5.12%, with 986 people hospitalized by the virus.
The state Board of Education approved an emergency regulation in December that creates an “off ramp” to a statewide mask mandate for school systems to allow students to go without masks. Mandates may be lifted if a county’s community spread of COVID-19 is moderate or if vaccination rates are above 80% in the school or the surrounding community. Community transmission is high in every Maryland county, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Hogan said it was “critical to move toward normalcy for students and families.”
“We have seen the harmful effects of prolonged school closures on the education, health, and emotional well-being of Maryland students,” he said in the letter. “The consequences include failing grades, regressed social development, and increased mental health challenges. If these trends are not reversed quickly, we face the unthinkable prospect of a generation left behind, both academically and socially.”
Student performance nationwide has suffered since the pandemic disrupted three consecutive academic years. In Maryland, failure rates were found to have doubled or tripled in some school systems last year.
Hogan’s letter comes a day after he said he would ask the State Board of Education to revisit the school masking policy at its meeting later this month.
The Maryland State Board of Education did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday, but said earlier in the week that its members are “watching with optimism as Covid-19 metrics improve in the State because our goal has been and continues to be to provide safe in person instruction for our children and staff with minimal disruptions.”
The board reviews COVID-19 metrics at its meetings each month in order to assess the need for such regulations, according to the statement.
“Our commitment has not changed,” the board said in the statement. “The emergency regulation does provide research-based off-ramps for local school systems and schools based on vaccination and transmission rates.”
Other states including Delaware, New Jersey and Oregon announced in recent days they would end school mask mandates some time in March. Connecticut plans to end its school mandate by the end of February. All four states will allow local school districts to maintain mandates if they choose.
