‘It’s kind of weird to see people without masks now’: Marylanders, retailers navigate (mostly) relaxed mandates

As of last week, 91.6 in 100 survey respondents in Maryland said they had worn a mask most or all of the time over the past week. That’s compared with 84.5 in 100 respondents across the United States. But Maryland’s figure has declined of late. At the beginning of this month, it was 94.5 out of 100. It could be a sign that loosened restrictions are starting to change behavior, if slowly.