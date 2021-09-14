Maryland lawmakers to vote Tuesday on requiring masks in public schools

A panel of Maryland lawmakers will decide Tuesday whether to sign off on a requirement for masks to be worn inside public school buildings across the state as a tool to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The Maryland State Board of Education approved an emergency regulation instituting mandatory masking in public schools in late August, but it can’t go into effect until there’s a review by state lawmakers. The Democratic leaders of the General Assembly have said they expect the mask rule to be easily approved.
But first, lawmakers will hear from the public in a meeting that will be livestreamed online starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. After hearing public testimony, the General Assembly’s Joint Committee of Administrative, Executive and Legislative Review will vote on whether to approve the regulation.
Since the regulation is being passed on an emergency basis, they’ll go into effect immediately and will be in effect until Feb. 22, 2022.
Just two school districts do not have mask requirements in place, Carroll County and Somerset County, according to state officials.
The majority of public school districts in Maryland already adopted their own rules requiring masks, viewing masks as a straightforward and inexpensive way to combat the coronavirus. And they hope to avoid sending students home en masse because of exposure to the virus, which has happened in states that started their school year earlier.
The vaccines against the coronavirus aren’t yet approved for children younger than 12, leaving them more vulnerable to infection than older people who are vaccinated.
The decision of whether or not to require masks has become a flashpoint in some parts of Maryland and beyond, leading to rallies and tense public school board meetings.
In the Baltimore region, only Carroll County has not adopted a mask rule for public schools. After the state school board voted on the statewide rule, Carroll’s school board voted 4-1 to continue with a mask-optional policy in their schools until the statewide rule is finalized. The president of Carroll’s school board, Marsha Herbert, said at that meeting: “We’re not going to take this lying down.”
The student member of Carroll’s school board, Devanshi Mistry, said last week that she thinks the school system should adopt every mitigation strategy possible in order to keep kids safely in class. Mistry does not have voting rights in Carroll.
In Harford County, the school board switched from in-person public meetings to conducting them over a video livestream after a raucous and unruly meeting this summer when masks were discussed.
The joint committee that will vote Tuesday — which is known in Annapolis political circles by the acronym AELR — is a bipartisan panel with 19 representatives from both the House of Delegates and the state Senate. Their work reviewing rules drawn up by state agencies is often low profile, but occasionally proposals draw significant public attention, such as the school mask order.
The committee is co-chaired by Del. Sandy Rosenberg, a Democrat from Baltimore, and Sen. Sarah Elfreth, an Anne Arundel County Democrat.
The committee, by law, had to wait 10 business days from the state school board’s vote before it could vote. The governor can waive that waiting period in the event of an emergency, which Republican Gov. Larry Hogan declined to do.