Maryland to lift mask requirement for workers, visitors in state buildings next week

Maryland’s mask mandate for workers and visitors in state buildings will be lifted next week, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Monday.
Effective Feb. 22, masking will be optional inside places like the Department of Motor Vehicles and other state buildings — so long as there aren’t contradictory local rules. In Baltimore City, for instance, there remains an indoor mask mandate.
Masks will be “strongly recommended” in state buildings for those who are unvaccinated against COVID-19, according to a news release from Hogan.
The state required masking inside its buildings Jan. 3, as the omicron variant of COVID-19 surged. Back then, the seven-day average positivity rate was higher than ever before, climbing toward 30%. Monday, the rate was 3.77%, and 751 people were battling their COVID-19 infections in Maryland hospitals. In January, as many as 3,462 people were hospitalized with coronavirus at once.
“Given the dramatic declines in our health metrics, we are now able to take another step toward normalcy in state operations,” Hogan said in Monday’s news release. “In addition, we continue to offer paid leave for state employees to get their booster shots, which provide critical protection against the virus and its variants.”
House of Delegates Speaker Adrienne A. Jones plans to continue requiring masks in the House chamber in the State House as well as offices and committee rooms in the House Office Building.
Baltimore Sun reporter Pamela Wood contributed to this article.