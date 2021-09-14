The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore is preparing to vaccinate otters, chimps, lions and more against COVID-19

The main is worry is that human keepers could transmit COVID-19 to animals unwittingly. At the Maryland Zoo, keepers and other staff have been donning face masks and shields to care for the animals since the pandemic began, Flanders said. Although zoo animals are unlikely to be exposed to the virus via patrons, they come in fairly close contact with any number of veterinarians, maintenance workers and keepers throughout their lives, Flanders said, all of whom could expose them to COVID-19.