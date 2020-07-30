Maryland mandates coronavirus tests for all students, faculty at state system colleges

Students and staff soon to arrive on the campuses of the state’s public colleges for the coming academic year must be tested in advance for the coronavirus, the University System of Maryland said Thursday.
Citing recent spikes in COVID-19 cases across many parts of the country, officials said anyone arriving on the campuses must provide proof of a negative test conducted within 14 days of arrival, officials said.
For those who haven’t been tested and whose arrival on campus falls within that 14-day window should follow their college’s guidance on what to do, the statement said.
“Anyone testing positive for COVID-19 prior to arrival will not be allowed on campus,” according to the statement. “These students and employees will be permitted on campus only after a required period of isolation has been met, per public health guidelines.”
Joann Boughman, the senior vice chancellor for academic and student affairs, said campuses will test arriving students who haven’t been screened in advance and are expected to stay in “a quiet phase” mostly in their dorms while awaiting results. Generally, test results have been coming back within 72 hours, she said.
Colleges have set aside dorm and hotel space for those who would need a fuller quarantine with a positive result,, she said.
Boughman said colleges tried to keep students and their families updated on plans over the summer, answering questions about testing and safety measures, “with the underlying theme that when a student comes back to campus, we’re bringing them back to as safe an environment as possible.”
Despite the number of tests required for such a large population — in a normal year, the system’s 12 campuses and three regional centers have about 110,000 students — Boughman said the colleges have adequate supplies and, if it’s more convenient, can refer students to off-campus testing centers as well.
The university system’s testing directive comes as colleges across the country have been developing and adjusting plans for reopening their campuses, fighting a tight window given that many students are scheduled to arrive in mid- or late August.
Some schools have had to adjust plans or even reverse course and keep their campuses closed as they monitor the course of the coronavirus. This week alone, three universities in Washington — Georgetown, American and George Washington — joined a growing group of colleges across the country that abandoned plans to reopen and will instead offer online-only courses for now.
In the Baltimore area, colleges generally are offering a hybrid of in-person and remote classes and have modified dorms, libraries and dining facilities to accommodate fewer students.
“The uncertainty surrounding COVID spread and impact demands that our plans be flexible enough to respond to disease risk in real time, changing as COVID conditions and safety guidelines change,” the Maryland system statement said.
On campus, students, staff and visitors are required to wear a mask, keep six feet apart and follow other local guidelines on gatherings.
“Adherence to these testing, symptom monitoring, and disease mitigation protocols is essential to the safety of our USM community,” the system said, “and to our ability to resume and sustain in-person instruction this fall.”