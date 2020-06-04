Endless busy tones and missing payments: What it’s like dealing with Maryland’s unemployment system

A massage therapist, Lee was paid $18 for training that happened before the pandemic, which she said has negated her payments. Since April 10, Lee, a 65-year-old resident of College Park, has been waiting for an interview with the Department of Labor to discuss her situation, but she has gotten no notice of when it will happen. When Lee got through and asked an agent when the interview might be, the woman said she couldn’t help because the interview times are computer-generated.