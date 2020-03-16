Maryland, Virginia and D.C. ask to be added to federal coronavirus test site list

Maryland, Virginia and Washington are asking the Trump administration to add the national capital region to the priority list of large cities receiving federally supported sites to test for the new coronavirus.
While other cities on the list – such as New York and Chicago – are larger than Washington, the capital area “is home to over six million residents and the seat of the federal government,” said a letter to the president from Gov. Larry Hogan, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and Washington mayor Muriel Bowser.
The three governments in the region say they have been working together to identify possible drive-through testing sites for COVID-19. Those sites would be established using the federal support.