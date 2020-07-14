Maryland teachers unions, PTA call for virtual-only start to school this fall amid coronavirus pandemic

A coalition comprised of the Maryland State Education Association, the Baltimore Teachers Union and the Maryland PTA called on state officials Tuesday to start the academic year in an online-only setting as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
In a virtual news conference, speakers called on Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and state schools Superintendent Karen B. Salmon to recognize the risks associated with sending children back to the classrooms this fall, including to faculty and staff members as well as bus drivers.
Deciding on a virtual-only start to the year now would give school districts six weeks to iron out the kinks associated with remote learning, which has revealed disproportionate inequities between children in low-income neighborhoods and their more affluent peers, said Cheryl Bost, president of the MSEA.
She called distance learning the responsible, safe choice in a situation in which Maryland could not afford to err.
“We don’t believe we have enough resources or enough planning in place for a hybrid model,” Bost said in an interview with The Baltimore Sun. “Let’s get distance learning right so if the state has to shut down again, we can smoothly transition back to where we were this spring.”
Bost said the proposed plan set forth from the coalition would have all school districts start the year online and then gradually transition back to school buildings when leaders and stakeholders in each jurisdiction feel comfortable. Kids in Garrett County, for example, which has 27 confirmed COVID-19 cases since March and no known deaths, might be able to transition back to classrooms quicker than students in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, which account for nearly 35,000 infections and hundreds of related fatalities.
This plan also would buy the state more time to acquire stockpiles of personal protective gear for schools as well as expedited test kits and additional federal funds.
“I’m waiting for the press conference that says we have all the tablets and PPE ready for schools, but we have not seen the return to school a top priority,” Bost said. “We have heard ‘budget cuts,' not at all a hands on deck approach to solve this.”
In a joint letter sent to Hogan and Salmon, the coalition said focusing now on virtual learning would allow a hybrid model to work more efficiently for the rest of the year. They would use the time between now and the first day of the new academic year to work on acquiring more hardware for students; increase internet access for kids and educators who lack it; expand professional development and online training for students and families; and continue the school meals programs.
Representatives from Hogan’s and Salmon’s offices did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
