Maryland to create statewide preregistration portal for COVID vaccine appointments at its mass sites

Maryland officials will launch a one-stop, preregistration web portal soon for people looking to book COVID-19 immunization appointments at the state’s mass vaccination clinics.
The state’s acting health secretary Dennis R. Schrader, at a virtual vaccine oversight meeting hosted by Maryland state senators Monday, said the website would come online in March.
“This is going to allow us to manage the flow of appointments, which we’re very excited about,” Schrader said. “But most importantly, we expect that establishing a preregistration system will improve the user experience and better prepare for the day when the supplies are very, very abundant.”
Schrader and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan previously dismissed the idea of a one-stop registration website for vaccination appointments, calling it a setup for a “single point of failure.” But lawmakers, elected officials and members of Maryland’s congressional delegation have countered that the state’s largely decentralized system has created confusion and anxiety, excluding people without digital savvy from signing up for time slots.
The new registration portal is only for the state’s mass vaccination sites. Appointments for doses from hospitals, health departments, pharmacies and others still would be scheduled separately.
The state currently runs two mass vaccination clinics — one at Six Flags America in Prince George’s County and the other at the Baltimore Convention Center — with a third at M&T Bank Stadium slated to open Thursday. The two sites combined have been inoculating thousands of people per day as the available appointments fill quickly, sometimes within minutes.
Schrader meets every Monday with the Vaccine Oversight Workgroup to monitor the state’s vaccination operations. The information from the meetings will guide senators as they decide whether to confirm Schrader as state health secretary, Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson has said.
This article will be updated.