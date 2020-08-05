Maryland State Fair canceled due to coronavirus, some livestock shows will still go on

Maryland State Fair officials said this year’s event at the fairgrounds is canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“There will be no rides, no racing, no public buildings, no commercial buildings, no indoor entries, no farm and garden entries,” general manager Andy Cashman said Wednesday afternoon. “The only thing we’re going to have at this year’s fair will be the junior and open livestock shows...[and] no public will be invited.”
Cashman added that those shows will be limited to in-state participants. The fair was originally scheduled to run from Aug. 27 to Sept. 7.
The state fair, which usually draws hundreds of thousands of participants and marks the unofficial end of the summer season, has been an ongoing Maryland tradition since World War II. But social distancing regulations and other safety measures needed to ensure compliance with state-level restrictions on mass gatherings has squandered the potential of this year’s fair.
“We were trying to see what was going to happen with the virus, if the numbers were going to go up [or] down,” Cashman said. “It’s the right thing, it’s the safety of everybody. ... We were trying to wait as long as we could, and we wanted to make the right decision, to be safe. And to do that, we really had to [cancel]. Safety is what it’s all about.”
Sean Naron, a spokesman for Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr., said the county health department had been advising state fair officials on safety protocols.
The coronavirus pandemic has shuttered other state fairs in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa and Ohio as each takes a different approach to mitigating the spread of the disease. To curb a resurgence of cases, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan tightened mask restrictions last week as the number of confirmed infections and hospitalizations ticked upward. He also cautioned residents against traveling to states with testing positivity rates higher than 10%.
Public health experts say the coronavirus spreads easiest between people via droplets from the mouth and nose, which is why they recommend wearing masks in public. But events such as state fairs pose challenges to social distancing, as they usually involve outdoor games, amusement park rides, horse racing, live music and out-of-town travelers.
The state had repurposed the fairgrounds in May to serve as an appointment-free, drive-thru COVID-19 testing site, which quickly reached capacity once it opened. The testing site, now located at the fairgrounds’ 158,400-square-foot Cow Palace, will move Aug. 13 to the propery’s exhibition hall so the livestock show can take over the Cow Palace until Labor Day, Cashman said.
This article will be updated.