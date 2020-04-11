Maryland officials announce more than 200 have now died of coronavirus; 726 more cases confirmed

More than 200 Marylanders have died of the novel coronavirus and more than 7,000 have tested positive, state officials announced Saturday morning.
The state added 726 new confirmed cases and another 35 deaths between Friday and Saturday.
The largest number of cases and deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, have occurred in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties; 50 have died in Prince George’s and 36 in Montgomery.
In the Baltimore region, Baltimore City has 756 cases and 22 deaths; Baltimore County 1,173 cases and 26 deaths; Anne Arundel 615 cases and 19 deaths; Carroll 214 and 25 deaths; Howard 351 cases and six deaths; and Harford has 120 cases and one death.
The state has begun releasing a racial breakdown of the new cases, a process that began Thursday after officials faced weeks of mounting pressure.
Black Marylanders have experienced the highest number of cases with 2,599 residents testing positive, of which 77 have died, while 1,883 white residents have tested positive and 58 have died, though white residents make up a larger share of the state’s population, according to U.S. Census data. The state said race data is not available for 1,690 cases and 23 of the deaths.
Also on Saturday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, who chairs the National Governors Association, issued a joint statement with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who serves as the association’s vice chair, seeking $500 billion in aid from Congress to help states facing looming budget shortfalls amid the coronavirus pandemic.
In the statement, Hogan and Cuomo say the help is badly needed for states that have been “leading the on-the-ground response to the national COVID-19 pandemic.”
At a news conference Friday, Hogan urged Marylanders to continue staying at home and respecting social distancing through the upcoming Easter holiday weekend.
“We are ramping up the curve,” he said at the Annapolis news conference. “This is going to be one of our most dangerous times ever. … This would be the worst possible time for people to be violating executive orders and congregating.”
State officials said 39,544 people have tested negative for COVID-19, and 431 have been released from isolation.