Maryland reports 338 new coronavirus cases, 14 deaths Friday

Maryland officials reported 338 new cases of the coronavirus Friday, and 14 additional deaths, as other key metrics that the state uses to guide its response continue to decline.
Friday’s data pushes the death toll to 3,015 and the total case count to 66,115. Meanwhile, the state reported its positivity rate at 4.92%, which falls under Johns Hopkins’ recommended 5% metric before officials should consider further easing virus related restrictions.
Hospitalizations related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, have also dipped to their lowest point since early April, with 487 beds currently occupied for treatment.
This article will be updated.