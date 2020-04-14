Maryland Chief Judge Barbera encourages release of at-risk prisoners amid coronavirus pandemic

Maryland Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera late Tuesday ordered trial courts to identify and release prisoners statewide who are at-risk for the coronavirus and pose no threat to public safety.
In her order, Barbera opens the door for prisoners to be released on a case-by-case basis.
“With careful regard for the safety of victims and communities in general; with respect for the statutory rights of victims; and with due consideration given to public health concerns related to inmates who may have contracted COVID-19,” she wrote.
Barbera’s order comes after weeks of calls from public health officials, advocates for prison reform, inmates and their families for the release of nonviolent offenders. They have warned that the men and women locked up in Maryland’s prisons are in danger of a deadly outbreak behind bars.
The virus has infected more than 9,400 people in Maryland and killed more than 300. Prisoners live together in close quarters, making precautions difficult such as social distancing.
