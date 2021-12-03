Maryland reports first three cases of omicron variant, all from Baltimore area

Maryland health officials announced Friday the detection of the first three case of the COVID-19 omicron variant, all in the Baltimore area.
Officials said two of the individuals live in the same household, and one recently traveled to South Africa, where the troubling new variant was first detected. The third individual had close contact with the person who traveled.
Officials have been bracing for the variant’s arrival since it was detected in the United States for the first time Wednesday, when Gov. Larry Hogan announced the state will bolster efforts to sequence samples from positive coronavirus cases to detect for omicron and other variants. The state also sent rapid coronavirus tests to the international terminal at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport, which sees 7,000 international travelers each week.
It’s been labeled as a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization because it has caused a spike in cases in some areas, and researchers are now working to determine if it is more contagious and deadly than earlier strains. They are also working to learn whether the variant’s mutations affect how sick it makes people, how quickly it spreads and how well vaccines work against it.
This article will be updated.