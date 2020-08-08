Maryland adds 775 coronavirus cases Saturday, as positivity rate climbs above 4% again

Maryland officials announced 775 new cases of the coronavirus and 11 new deaths Saturday, and reported an increased positivity rate of just over 4%.
The additions bring the state’s totals of positive cases to 94,581 and of deaths to 3,440. A total of 1,398,266 tests have been given, with over 20,800 more announced Saturday.
The state’s reported testing postivity rate of 4.03% is up slightly from Friday, when the rate was under 4% for the first time after several consecutive weeks of decline. Maryland calculates positivity rate using the number of positive tests divided by total testing volume, which include individuals receiving multiple positive or negative tests.
Johns Hopkins, which tracks positivity rates across the country with a different formula from Maryland, measured the state’s rate at 5.7% Saturday. Maryland calculates positivity rate using the number of positive tests divided by total testing volume, whereas Hopkins’ rate is determined using the number of people with confirmed cases divided by the number of people tested, meaning individuals receiving multiple positive or negative tests are counted only once in the calculation.
The positivity rate remains an important factor for officials determining whether to roll back restrictions and reopening businesses. However, nationally and in Maryland, reports of delayed testing resulted in a slower turnaround time results, reducing the benefits of testing and contact tracing. Many residents have waited longer than the recommended 48-hour time frame.
Baltimore counted another 136 cases Saturday for a total of 12,375. The city’s positivity rate remains above the state’s, at 5.32%, according to the state data. Prince George’s County, with a rate of 5.97%, and Worcester County, at 6.1%, are the only jurisdictions with higher positivity rates as of Saturday. Baltimore County is close behind Baltimore with 5.1%.
On Friday, U.S. Surgeon General Vice Admiral Jerome M. Adams urged residents to to wear face masks, wash their hands and social distance.
“Baltimore is not quite in the red,” he said. “We have an opportunity now to either turn things back in a positive direction or to see things continue to go in a negative direction. The power to reopen really lies in each of our hands.”
The same day, Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young announced loosened restrictions on restaurants to allow them to resume indoor dining at 25% capacity. Religious services, stores, casinos and indoor recreation establishments, such as bowling alleys, will be capped at 25% occupancy. The city also capped other indoor and outdoor gatherings at 25 people.
Some have criticized the mayor’s decision as too risky. A group of Fells Point restaurant owners said that although the indoor dining ban was lifted, they do not feel comfortable reopening indoor seating.
“Now is just not the time to be having people inside,” said City Councilman Zeke Cohen, who represents the district, and praised the businesses’ decision. “We should be restricting more, not opening up more.”
On Saturday, state health officials also reported that there are 515 hospitalizations, down by 13 since Friday, and 127 are in intensive care, down by eight since Friday.
This article will be updated.