Maryland adds 801 cases, 14 deaths Friday, as state reports positivity rate under 4% for first time

Maryland health officials measured the state’s testing positivity rate under 4% for the first time Friday following several weeks of decline.
The state also reported 801 new cases of the coronavirus Friday, an uptick from the last three days, and 14 deaths. The metrics bring the state’s confirmed tally to 93,806 infections and 3,429 related fatalities.
The state’s testing positivity rate has not exceeded 5% since June 25. Johns Hopkins, which also tracks positivity rates across the country, measured Maryland’s slightly higher at 5.94% Friday using a different formula.
At its peak, Maryland’s positivity rate was over 26%, according to state figures.
As of Friday, 528 people were listed as hospitalized due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, falling from 535 on Thursday.
