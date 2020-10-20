New York again adds Maryland to coronavirus travel advisory list

New York state once again added Maryland to its COVID-19 travel advisory, which requires those traveling from Maryland to New York to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday.
Forty states and territories are on the list, which consists of jurisdictions with “significant community spread,” or ones with a positive test rate above 10 per 100,000 residents in a seven-day average or ones that have seen rolling seven-day positivity rates of 10% or higher. Maryland previously was added to the list in July before being removed in late August, and added for about a week before being removed again in September.
Coronavirus caseloads in Maryland have steadily increased this month, going from a 14-day newly-reported case average of 488 Sept. 30 to 610 on Tuesday. Current hospitalizations have increased significantly in the past month as well, at 464 as of Tuesday after being at 281 Sept. 20.
Maryland’s seven-day positivity rate as calculated by Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus resource center was 2.3% as of Monday, compared to New York’s 1.2%. New York was an epicenter early on in the pandemic and has had the second-most deaths per capita among states, according to Hopkins' data.
New York’s neighbors Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania also met the criteria for the quarantine, but a quarantine wouldn’t be feasible for those states, the officials wrote in a release.
“There are just too many interchanges, interconnections, and people who live in one place and work in the other,” Cuomo said in the release. “It would have a disastrous effect on the economy, and remember while we’re fighting this public health pandemic we’re also fighting to open up the economy. However, to the extent travel between the states is not essential, it should be avoided.”