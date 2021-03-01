Maryland getting nearly 50,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine this week

Maryland will allocate nearly 50,000 doses of the newly authorized, single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine this week to vaccine providers, Gov. Larry Hogan said Monday.
The vaccine has been described by scientists and public health professionals as both safe and effective. The company reports an overall efficacy rate of 66% in preventing moderate to severe cases of the disease caused by the virus. It also reported being 85% effective overall in preventing severe disease, and completely effective in preventing COVID-19-related hospitalization and death.
It was not immediately clear where in the state the initial 49,600 vaccine doses would land, but Hogan, in a statement, said health officials would send doses “into the community right away.”
A Monday news release from the governor’s office said the state health officials will direct the vaccine to mass vaccination sites, hospitals, local health departments, and community health centers. It will also be used by federal government pharmacy partners.
Johnson & Johnson’s product joins two other authorized vaccines in the United States, but is the first to use a single-dose regimen. The U.S. vaccine rollout has been marked by a national supply shortage, which the Johnson & Johnson immunization could help alleviate.
The governor’s office noted that the federal allocation of Johnson & Johnson vaccine may differ from week-to-week. Johnson & Johnson shipped out its entire inventory, according to Hogan’s office.
This article will be updated.