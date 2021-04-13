Maryland pauses use of Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine as CDC, FDA study six reports of blood clots

Maryland health officials are instructing state vaccination sites to pause the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine as federal government officials review six reported cases of an extremely rare and severe type of blood clot found in recipients of the immunization.
More than 6.8 million people in the United States have received this vaccine, according to data from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, meaning those who have experienced adverse side effects represent a statistically insignificant proportion of the total number of vaccine recipients. But federal regulators will review these six cases and determine whether the vaccine is still safe to use, the two agencies said Tuesday in a joint news release.
“COVID-19 vaccine safety is a top priority for the federal government, and we take all reports of health problems following COVID-19 vaccination very seriously,” the joint statement said.
The type of blood clot reportedly found in the vaccine recipients is called a cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST), and was accompanied by low levels of blood platelets. The six cases were found in women aged 18 to 48, and all experienced symptoms within 13 days after injection, federal officials said.
People who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine who develop a severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider, according to state and federal health officials.
State health officials declined to comment Tuesday on how many Marylanders would be impacted by this pause, and if any of the six cases involved state residents. The department said vaccine providers should continue to maintain their supplies of Johnson & Johnson vaccines in a manner that prevents wastage.
In Maryland, 173,534 people have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Overall, state vaccinators have administered over 3.5 million shots, which includes the Johnson & Johnson immunization as well as those made by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna.
CVST, the type of blood clot reportedly found in the six Johnson & Johnson cases, occurs when a blood clot forms in the brain and leads to hemorrhages. The symptoms are similar to that of strokes, such as headache, blurred vision, loss of mobility, seizures or fainting.
Typically, blood clots are treated with anticoagulants, or blood thinners. State and federal officials said clinicians should avoid administering the drug heparin in this context, saying “alternative treatments need to be given.”
Several vaccine providers said Tuesday they would comply with state directives and halt the use of Johnson & Johnson.
The Baltimore City Health Department said Johnson & Johnson represents a small fraction of its inventory, with a majority made up by Moderna. The department said the halt would not significantly impact its operations.
At Hagerstown’s mass vaccination clinic, officials said they would switch to the Pfizer vaccine, and would be able to honor all appointments made for Tuesday as well as walk-ups. It was not clear how many other appointments the site would be able to honor this week.
The state has received relatively low levels of Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week and the week before as the company faces production delays. Millions of vaccine doses made at an East Baltimore plant it hired to make the vaccine had to be destroyed after the company determined the batch did not meet quality standards.
The facility, run by Gaithersburg-based Emergent BioSolutions, has not received emergency authorization from the FDA, and federal officials told The Baltimore Sun that supply of the vaccine will remain low until the plant meets federal standards.
The FDA documented a range of problems in the plant dating back to at least a year ago, according to records obtained by The Sun, including “deficient” areas to prevent contamination or mixup of rejected components; insufficient employee training in manufacturing; a lack of standardization of quality-control measures; and a non-adherence to test procedures and laboratory control mechanisms.
Johnson & Johnson has assumed control of the plant, and vaccine maker AstraZeneca has stopped its production line there.
AstraZeneca, though not yet authorized for use in the United States, also has faced regulatory scrutiny over similar reports of blood clotting in Europe. The European Medicines Agency, the European Union’s scientific review and supervisory arm, determined that AstraZeneca’s vaccine was safe for use.
“The reported combination of blood clots and low blood platelets is very rare, and the overall benefits of the vaccine in preventing COVID-19 outweigh the risks of side effects,” the European agency said last week.
This article will be updated.