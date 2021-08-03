Maryland Gov. Hogan not considering reinstating statewide mask mandate as some counties tighten guidance

As some Maryland counties begin calling on residents to resume wearing face coverings in indoor congregate settings regardless of their vaccination status, Gov. Larry Hogan said no such statewide mask mandates or guidance are being considered.
Anne Arundel, Cecil and St. Mary’s counties, among others, have advised at least some residents to start masking indoors in certain scenarios as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and testing positivity rates climb. They attribute the rising numbers to the widespread circulation of the COVID-19 delta variant, which the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and others consider more contagious and adept at breaking through the protection provided by vaccinations and antibody therapies.
“The variant is more contagious, it’s spreading rapidly and we’re telling those people that haven’t gotten vaccinated that they need to,” Hogan said Tuesday at an event in Baltimore. “If you want to stay out of the hospital and you want to avoid dying, then you should get vaccinated.”
Still, the Republican governor said the administration is not considering reinstating a mask mandate.
“We’re really pleased with where we are,” he said. “We’re one of the best in the country on vaccinations and we continue to say that’s the most important thing.”
The CDC on Tuesday listed at least seven Maryland jurisdictions — Anne Arundel, Prince George’s, Cecil, Wicomico, Worcester, Charles and St. Mary’s counties — as having “substantial” transmission. Dorchester County was listed as having “high” transmission. Residents in counties with substantial or high transmission rates are encouraged to wear masks indoors, as well as those with weakened immune systems or medical conditions regardless of where they live, according to the CDC’s latest guidance.
The CDC also now advises people who have been fully vaccinated to get tested for COVID-19 after a possible exposure, a reversal of the agency’s previous stance.
The rest of state was deemed as having “moderate” transmission, but public health experts say that even highly vaccinated areas will not be immune from “breakthrough” cases — infections in those who are fully vaccinated — until more people are inoculated against the coronavirus.
Close to 60% of Maryland’s eligible population is fully immunized, the latest state figures show, including more than 77.6% of the state’s adult population. But swathes of the population remain unvaccinated not only due to vaccine skepticism and hesitancy, but also due to medical conditions, allergies, age and religious beliefs.
