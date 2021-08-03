Maryland Gov. Hogan not considering reinstating statewide mask mandate as some counties tighten guidance

Anne Arundel, Cecil and St. Mary’s counties, among others, have advised at least some residents to start masking indoors in certain scenarios as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and testing positivity rates climb. They attribute the rising numbers to the widespread circulation of the COVID-19 delta variant, which the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and others consider more contagious and adept at breaking through the protection provided by vaccinations and antibody therapies.