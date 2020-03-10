University of Maryland Medical System hospitals to screen, limit visitors to stave off coronavirus

“Enacting these changes to visitation is consistent with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding response to the coronavirus,” said Marcozzi, also associate chair of population health in the University of Maryland School of Medicine’s Department of Emergency Medicine and assistant chief medical officer for acute care at the University of Maryland Medical Center. "These enhanced visitor limitations are designed to protect the health and safety of the public, our staff and our patients, now that there are confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maryland.”