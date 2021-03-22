Maryland Department of Health increases COVID-19 vaccine allocations to local health departments

As COVID-19 vaccine supply ramps up and eligibility requirements expand to include more people, Maryland health officials have increased the share of doses allocated to local health departments through at least mid-April.
Maryland’s local health agencies have seen their immunization allotment grow 54% overall since the week of Feb. 8, according to the state, with some departments expecting tens of thousands of shots to arrive over the next four weeks. Others have had their shares plateau in the low hundreds.
The state allocates vaccines to local departments on a “pro-rata” basis, with more populous counties generally receiving more inventory than less densely populated jurisdictions. Maryland officials have also reserved the right to send more vaccines to highly efficient vaccinators and decrease the allocation to providers who lag behind, though officials have not said if counties have been rewarded or sanctioned based on that caveat.
Local health department leaders and the state have sparred in recent weeks as the state opens more vaccine clinics and lessens the overall percentage allocated to the health agencies. County health officers and executives argue that they know their communities best, and have the best strategies in place to inoculate the most at-risk and hardest-to-reach populations in the state.
Maryland acting health secretary Dennis R. Schrader said the local agencies play a critical role in ensuring equitable access to vaccines.
“Expanding capacity, access, and increasing vaccine confidence remain top priorities as we move into Phase 2 and work to ensure that we do not leave anyone behind,” he said in a Monday statement.
Montgomery County’s health department led the 24 jurisdictions in the allocation numbers, with 8,000 doses a week expected for the next four weeks. Prince George’s County followed with 6,900 doses projected to arrive each week through mid-April, with Baltimore County’s 6,300 a week allotment close behind.
Montgomery County officials have lobbied Gov. Larry Hogan’s administration to open a mass vaccination clinic there, calling it a centrally located access point for much of the state. Hogan told reporters at a news conference earlier this month that the state had entered into discussions with several counties about opening mass vaccination centers, Montgomery among them.
Meanwhile, residents of Montgomery County have been accessing the mass vaccination clinics located elsewhere in the state at high volumes. They account for 33.3% of the doses administered at the Six Flags America mass vaccination site in Prince George’s County; 33.4% of the doses at Regency Furniture Stadium in Charles County; 17.6% of the doses at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore; and 7.2% of the shots at the Baltimore Convention Center Field Hospital, which has placed an emphasis on vaccinating city residents.
Latest Coronavirus
This article will be updated.