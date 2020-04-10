Maryland has 6,968 confirmed coronavirus cases, up 783 from Thursday

Maryland officials announced Friday 783 more cases of the new coronavirus, putting the total of confirmed cases at 6,968.
Fatalities in the state have also risen to 171 total, up from Thursday’s 138.
The state also released Friday a racial breakdown of the new cases, a process that began Thursday after officials faced weeks of mounting pressure. Black Marylanders now make up 2,304 of the state’s known cases and 61 of the fatalities related to COVID-19. White Marylanders, meanwhile, comprised 1,694 of the known cases and 45 deaths despite making up a larger share of the state’s population, according to U.S. Census data.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan will speak Friday at 12:30 p.m. in Annapolis.
This article will be updated.