Maryland reports first coronavirus case unrelated to travel; Gov. Hogan plans ‘major actions’ to protect public health

Maryland reported its first case of the novel coronavirus unrelated to travel, indicating that COVID-19 is spreading from person to person in the community.
A man in his 60s in Prince George’s County tested positive for the virus Wednesday and is hospitalized. He had no known recent exposure to the pathogen through travel or contact with a person who was known to be infected, officials said.
Such spreading of a disease is known as community transmission. It can be an indication that there are more cases of an illness than health officials have confirmed, such as in Washington state, where the novel coronavirus spread undetected for weeks and where most of the U.S. deaths from COVID-19 have occurred.
Gov. Larry Hogan said he plans to announce “major actions that the state is taking to protect public health.” He is scheduled to speak at the State House at 4 p.m.
“The first case of COV-19 community transmission in Maryland means we are entering a new phase of working to mitigate and limit the spread of this pandemic,” Hogan said in a statement. “What we are seeing now is what we have been anticipating and preparing for over the last several weeks."
The Prince George’s man is one of 12 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland.
The other Maryland cases are linked to travel to places including Turkey, Spain and Boston, and to a Nile River cruise ship in Egypt.
There are more than 125,000 cases of the respiratory disease worldwide, and more than 4,600 deaths, according to the World Health Organization. In the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 1,215 cases and 36 deaths.
Symptoms include fever, couching and shortness of breath. Most people experience mild symptoms, like a bad cold, but it becomes more serious in about 20% of cases and can progress into pneumonia and require hospitalization.
