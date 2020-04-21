Maryland ranks near bottom nationally in remote education guidance during coronavirus pandemic, MIT report says

As schools have turned to distance learning amid school closures forced by the coronavirus pandemic, Maryland hasn’t fared well in its guidance to school systems, students and families, according to one report.
The state ranked near the bottom nationally in remote learning guidance in a report from the Massachusetts Insitute of Technology Teaching Sytems Lab.
According to the report, Maryland has satisfied only seven of the 21 criteria established. The criteria include measures such as providing statements on amendments to grading policies, graduation requirements and provisions to special education services.
The initial report, released April 1, includes a link to the dataset for the criteria, last updated April 9. In the initial report, Maryland satisfied only three of the criteria, which ranked last in the country. Texas ranked first in the initial report, satisfying 17 of the 21 criteria.
The report reviewed state education agency guidance in all 50 states to determine areas of consensus. Recommendations are also provided on best practices for state education agencies during school closures.
Maryland officials have extended the closure of public schools to May 15.