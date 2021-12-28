Amid nursing shortage, Maryland nursing license platforms experiencing ‘temporary’ outages

Last month, the University of Maryland School of Nursing said it would allow nursing students to exit a bit early to begin working in the field to alleviate some of the pressures in the health care industry. The University of Maryland Medical System also pledged to spend $5.1 million to attract nurses and other clinical graduates of two-year community colleges in the region to its hospitals. Those funds will help offset the cost of community college for new graduates, system representatives said, adding that demand to fill positions was at an all-time high.