Maryland officials add more than 5,000 COVID cases to state tally after Christmas weekend

Maryland health officials added 5,376 cases of the coronavirus to the state’s tally Monday, immediately following a dayslong cutback in testing for the Christmas holiday.
The latest numbers also show a jump in the state’s testing positivity rate, to more than 16%, and in COVID-19 hospitalizations, to 1,584. More people are hospitalized with COVID-19 than at any point this year since January, before vaccinations became widespread.
The Maryland Department of Health, still reeling from a cyberattack earlier this month, has not updated several key surveillance statistics in several weeks, including confirmed and probable deaths due to the coronavirus, cumulative cases by county and cases and percent positive by age. According to the department, 90% of the state-level data has returned.
This article will be updated.