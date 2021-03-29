Young people accounting for spike in COVID cases in Maryland, acting state health secretary says

Young people in Maryland are driving an uptick in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, the acting state health secretary said Monday, but they are not causing a surge in COVID-19 deaths.
During a virtual Senate Vaccine Oversight Workgroup meeting, Dennis R. Schrader told lawmakers that the state health department would continue monitoring the rise in infections and severe illness. But he did not specify the threshold the metrics would need to reach before it prompted the state to re-impose or further relax virus-related restrictions.
“We don’t want to overreact,” said Schrader, adding that the rate of infection and deaths among older adults remained low. “What we’re looking at is the acceleration ... this is a fairly flat curve in terms of growth.”
His response to the growing case count, positivity rate and hospitalization tally came as Rochelle Walensky, executive director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, voiced concerns about the “impending doom” that could accompany a rising tide of infections.
“We have so much to look forward to, so much promise and potential of where we are and so much reason for hope,” she said Monday during a virtual White House briefing. “But right now, I’m scared.”
The surge could be fueled by a number of new, more contagious COVID-19 variants that have been circulating as well as the loosening of restrictions in most states, some of which also eliminated mask mandates. Walensky said some governors acted prematurely.
Schrader said Maryland’s continued mask and social distancing requirements have helped reopen the economy while also keeping case and hospitalization counts in check. He reiterated his priority of vaccinating people 65 and older as a way of maintaining progress.
“We’re in a race to vaccinate the older population as fast as we can,” Schrader said. “That’s the key to this.”
On Monday, Maryland reported more than 1,000 new cases for the sixth consecutive day. The increased cases remain well below the peak in early January, when the state reported a daily peak of more than 3,000 cases following the holiday season.
The total number of people hospitalized reached 1,039 Monday — surpassing 1,000 for the first time since Feb. 20. Nine more people died, pushing the death toll to 8,075.
Meanwhile, the statewide testing positivity rate rose to 4.99% on Sunday. The rate, which measures the percentage of positive tests over the past seven days, has now increased for three straight days.
Fifteen jurisdictions — including Baltimore City (5.04%) and Anne Arundel (6.25%), Baltimore (5.51%), Harford (8.54%), Howard (5.04%) and Prince George’s (5.34%) — are now above the state average.
State Sen. Clarence Lam, a physician, said he worried that the state’s vaccination campaign would not outpace the growing case count.
He also asked Schrader for specifics on Dr. Robert Redfield’s role in state government. Redfield, who served as head of the CDC under former President Trump, drew the ire of state and local leaders last week when he voiced support of an unproven theory about the coronavirus accidentally escaping from a lab in China, which the World Health Organization previously described as highly unlikely.
Lam, along with Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson and others, called for Redfield to walk away from his post as an unpaid adviser to Gov. Larry Hogan if he did not apologize or recant his comments. Redfield and Hogan’s office were unswayed.
Schrader said he has been in regular contact with Redfield, specifically about the spread of the variants, vaccination strategies and disease surveillance. He did not comment specifically on Redfield’s “lab leak” statement, but said he served as a contributing voice to the state’s system.
“Obviously his voice is one, Dr. [Jinlene] Chan and her team are still key to this,” Schrader said of the state’s acting deputy health secretary for public health. “But he has been weighing in on these issues.”
As of Monday, more than 1.6 million shots of vaccine had been administered throughout Maryland. Schrader said the state would see a 50,000 dose increase this week as Johnson & Johnson manufacturers released more product.
