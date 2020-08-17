Why is Maryland’s coronavirus positivity rate always lower than what Johns Hopkins says it is — and does it matter?

“We can’t use the state’s method because not even half the states report the data that would be required to use the state’s method,” Nuzzo said. “Every single state does it differently, and there are no federal data standards, so what we think needs to happen is the federal government or some national entity needs to tell states, ‘Here is how positivity should be calculated, here are the categories of data that should go into that calculation, and here is how you should count either people or tests that go into the category that you’re reporting,’ so that we don’t have the situation where multiple states are using the same terms but the data that go into those terms are completely different.