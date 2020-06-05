Maryland sees 912 new coronavirus cases, 1,076 hospitalizations as state enters Phase 2 of reopening

Maryland health officials reported 912 new cases of the coronavirus and 1,076 total hospitalizations Friday, hours before Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan was scheduled to take effect.
The numbers bring Maryland’s total case count to 56,770 and show a continued downward trend in those seeking medical care for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
The state reported a 8.4% testing positivity rate, defined as the percentage of positive cases compared to total swabs administered. While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend a 15% or lower positivity rate for 14 consecutive days as a barometer for states to lift restrictions, Johns Hopkins — which has also been tracking positivity rates across U.S. states and territories — advises states aim for 5% positivity or lower.
The state also reported 34 additional deaths Friday, pushing the total number of fatalities as a result of the virus to 2,580, which does not include 122 new deaths that were probably linked to COVID-19 but not confirmed by a laboratory test.
This article will be updated.