Maryland confirms 893 new cases of coronavirus Friday as hospitalizations continue to decline

Maryland health officials reported 893 new cases of the coronavirus Friday, pushing the total to 44,424 as the number of people requiring hospital care continues to decline.
The state also confirmed 47 additional deaths, which does not include 115 possible fatalities due to COVID-19 that have not been confirmed by a laboratory test. The official death toll now stands at 2,092 Marylanders.
In all, the Maryland Department of Health reports over 227,000 tests have been run, with 183,478 of them negative.
The new figures follow a day after the state’s first appointment-free testing site opened at the Maryland State Fairgrounds testing site in Timonium, which reached capacity in less than an hour.
To further expand the state’s testing capacity, Gov. Larry Hogan’s office announced Friday three additional testing sites outside Walmart stores in Cambridge, Frederick and Fruitland. People will administer their own swabs at these locations, according to a news release. The sites which will be open three days a week.
The Republican governor also issued an executive order earlier this week allowing the state’s 1,200 pharmacies to conduct tests.
“We are excited to be forging new partnerships with private sector companies like Walmart,” Hogan said in a statement. “With the addition of test sites at some of our Walmart stores, we are continuing to make significant progress on our long-term testing strategy for the state.”
