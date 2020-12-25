Maryland adds 2,432 new coronavirus cases, 31 deaths on Christmas Day

Maryland health officials reported 2,432 more cases of the coronavirus on Friday and 31 additional deaths over the 24-hour period, during which families across the country celebrated an unconventional Christmas holiday marked by smaller gatherings, virtual greetings and quieter cheer.
Friday’s metrics bring the state’s overall case count to at least 263,160 and the death toll to 5,493. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s estimate of Maryland’s death rate per 100,000 people is 93.
The Maryland Department of Health reported the state’s positivity rate at 7.11%, about the same as the day before. The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, which calculates testing positive rates differently than Maryland’s health department, reported the metric at 5.49%. The World Health Organization has advised U.S. governments against lifting restrictions on gathering and capacity limits until positivity rates reach at least 5% or lower for 14 consecutive days.
On Friday, 1,721 Marylanders were hospitalized for complications associated with COVID-19. The disease caused by the virus has hospitalized at least 25,541 people statewide since Maryland officials began tracking cases in March. Most of Friday’s hospital-bound patients, 1,297, were being treated in acute care settings, with an additional 424 in intensive care.
The state began its mass vaccination campaign last week, starting with front-line health care workers before moving to include nursing home residents and their caretakers on Wednesday. Health officials reported 16,902 people vaccinated as of Friday.
