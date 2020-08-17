Maryland adds 503 coronavirus cases, 2 deaths, as state and Johns Hopkins positivity rates stay under 5%

Though positivity rates can help track the degree of the virus’ spread in a community, the figure can also be misleading if it is the only metric closely followed, according to public health and infectious disease experts. High positivity rates may indicate that the state is only testing the sickest patients who seek medical attention and is not testing enough individuals for it to have a representative sample. A low rate of positivity in testing data can be seen as a sign that a state is testing enough of its population to make informed decisions about reopening.