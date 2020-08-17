Maryland adds 503 coronavirus cases, 2 deaths, as state and Johns Hopkins positivity rates stay under 5%

Maryland health officials added 503 new cases of the coronavirus to the state’s tally Monday, pushing the total number of infections to 100,715.
The state also confirmed the deaths of two more individuals as a result of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, making for 3,504 fatalities overall. As of Monday, 435 people were hospitalized due to the coronavirus, a decrease of 40 people from the day before.
Including Monday’s figures, newly reported cases based on a 14-day average have continued to fall since spiking in July. That metric has dropped every consecutive day since Aug. 3 and was measured at 684 on Monday.
Of the 435 patients in the hospital, 329 of them were being treated in the intensive care unit, according to the state’s data, a drop of 31 people from the day before. Over 13,000 Marylanders have been hospitalized since the state started tracking the number of COVID-19 patients in March.
The state measured its positivity rate at 3.27%, its lowest to date, though Johns Hopkins listed Maryland’s at 4.57%. Maryland was one of 17 states and territories in the country with positivity rates under the recommended 5%, according to Hopkins’ assessment. The Baltimore-based research and medical institution reported Maryland’s positivity rate under 5% for the first time on Saturday.
Though positivity rates can help track the degree of the virus’ spread in a community, the figure can also be misleading if it is the only metric closely followed, according to public health and infectious disease experts. High positivity rates may indicate that the state is only testing the sickest patients who seek medical attention and is not testing enough individuals for it to have a representative sample. A low rate of positivity in testing data can be seen as a sign that a state is testing enough of its population to make informed decisions about reopening.
There is no federal standard for how states should calculate positivity rates.
Johns Hopkins and Maryland health officials measure positivity rates differently. While the state uses the number of positive tests divided by the total testing volume to determine its rate, Hopkins divides the number of confirmed cases by the number of people tested, which means an individual who has been tested multiple times will be used only once in the calculation.
The country has more than 5.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, and over 179,000 people have died in the United States due to the disease, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Statewide, Prince George’s and Montgomery counties lead all other jurisdictions in the number of cases and deaths confirmed. Combined, the two counties account for over 43,000 of the state’s infections.
There are more cases among Black Marylanders than any other reported racial or ethnic group, according to the state’s data. Despite constituting less than 30% of Maryland’s population, Black people make up nearly 32% of all known cases and over 40% of the reported fatalities. Hispanics and Latinos in the state have also been disproportionately affected, making up less than 10% of the state’s population but about 25% of the confirmed infections and 11% of the related deaths.
The state does not have racial or ethnic data for more than 15,000 individuals who have contracted the coronavirus.
People aged 50 and below make up the majority of the cases in Maryland while older adults, especially older than 80, account for most of the deaths. Adults between 20 and 39 years of age account for over 36,000 total infections.