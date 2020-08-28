Maryland adds 601 new cases of the coronavirus, 13 deaths

A day after state officials encouraged public school districts to reopen this fall based on their metrics, Maryland health officials added 601 new cases of the coronavirus to the state’s tally on Friday and reported 13 additional fatalities over the last 24 hours.
The additions push the total number of cases to 106,664 and the death toll to 3,593.
The number of COVID-19 cases over a 14-day average has mostly trended downward over the last two weeks.
The state measured its positivity rate at 3.32% on Friday, about the same as yesterday. The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, which also measures positivity rates throughout the country, measured Maryland’s at 4.39%, one among 23 other states and U.S. territories under the recommended 5% threshold.
The research institute and the Maryland Department of Health calculate positivity rates using two different data sets. Maryland considers the number of total tests administered while Hopkins uses the number of people tested.
Hospitalizations in the state have trended downward since the beginning of August, when close to 600 people occupied beds. Now, state data shows 412 hospitalizations, 306 in acute care and 106 in the intensive care unit. Occupied beds reached a peak at the end of April with about 1,700 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, and more than 14,000 people have been hospitalized since March.
This article will be updated.