Maryland adds 788 positive coronavirus cases to its total count, with 11,572 confirmed infections overall

The Maryland Department of Health added 788 cases of the coronavirus to the state’s tally Friday for a count of 11,572 overall — and another 33 deaths pushed the fatality count to 425.
The state also included 69 probable deaths to its count, which signifies people who may have died from COVID-19 but need a laboratory test to confirm it.
The additional cases mark a 7% jump since Thursday and a nearly 30% increase in the positive count since Monday, which could be attributed to the state’s expanded testing capacity. Meanwhile, the health department reported 2,612 people have been hospitalized for complications associated with the new virus, which went up by 161 in the last 24 hours.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has pledged to add thousands of beds to the state’s normal capacity to aid hospitals that see a surge in COVID-19 patients seeking treatment. It’s unclear how many beds have successfully been set up already, though the Maryland Health Care Commission has approved the emergency addition of dozens of beds at facilities including Meritus Medical Center, University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital Center, Northwest Hospital Center and the Baltimore Convention Center, among others, in recent weeks.
Hogan cautioned that Maryland has not yet reached a peak of cases and deaths.
“We’ve slowed the growth and we’ve blunted that curve, but we are unfortunately on the way up that slide,” the Republican governor said during a teleconference with The Economic Club of Washington, D.C. on Friday morning. “We believe we are getting close to the peak in the next week or so, but time will tell."
Meanwhile, the state’s release of racial and ethnic data continues to reveal disparities between groups. The number of black Marylanders confirmed to have the virus ballooned even further, with 4,301 cases confirmed — and 166 deaths. That count is nearly twice as high the number of white Marylanders with the virus, the next highest racial group accounted for, who have contracted 2,681 cases.
The state began reporting this week the numbers of Hispanic people who have caught and died from COVID-19. On Friday, Maryland’s Hispanic population made up 8.5% of the confirmed cases.
Data remains unavailable for the racial and ethnic identities of over 2,552 Marylanders.
While Prince George’s County continues to outpace other counties in cases, the 21215 ZIP code in Baltimore and Baltimore County remains the most concentrated.
This story will be updated.