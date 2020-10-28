Maryland reports 684 new coronavirus cases as hospitalizations hit highest total since early August

Maryland health officials reported 684 new coronavirus cases Wednesday and seven new deaths tied to COVID-19, the illness the virus causes, with current hospitalizations reaching their highest total since early August.
Forty-four states, including Maryland as well as Washington D.C., are seeing a spike in cases in the past week, with no states seeing a decrease, according to data from Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus resource center. Just six states are seeing cases stay flat in the past week.
Research indicates that cooler fall and winter weather that may spread the virus more easily, especially with more indoor gatherings in cooler weather. That coupled with experts saying “pandemic fatigue” with masks and distancing setting is in, could make the months to come trying.
Baltimore City’s coronavirus field hospital saw a 500% increase in cases last week, and about 80% of the rise was tied to congregate living facilities, Dr. Mihir Chaudhary, the medical director for Baltimore’s coronavirus field hospital, said Tuesday at a committee meeting. Baltimore officials said that they are hoping to move 400 homeless residents in hotel rooms to congregate living facilities by the end of the year.
Wednesday’s batch of new numbers brought the state to a total of 142,425 confirmed cases and 3,969 deaths since March.
The data come a day after the state reported its highest number of new daily cases since Aug. 9. Maryland has seen the 15th-most deaths and the 31st-most virus cases among states, according to Hopkins' data.
Current hospitalizations grew by 30 to 501 Wednesday. The state has seen an increase in this hospitalizations since late September, when 281 people were hospitalized.
Among those hospitalized, 114 needed intensive care, up nine from 105 Tuesday. Wednesday marked the 16th straight day that at least 100 people required intensive care.
Maryland’s seven-day positivity rate, which measures the percentage of tests returning positive over a week, was 3.36% as of Wednesday, essentially flat from Tuesday.
Hopkins' calculation of the rolling positivity rate was 2.64% as of Tuesday, up slightly again from 2.55% as of Monday. Hopkins' data provider recently changed its positivity rate calculation, which has reduced its metric significantly.
Currently, the state measures its positivity rate by taking the percentage of positive tests out of the total number of tests. Hopkins uses a metric that divides the number of new cases divided by the total number of tests.
Baltimore Sun reporter Phil Davis contributed to this article.